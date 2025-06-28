Young Belfast man John Herivel was described as “the unsung hero of World War Two”

Discovered in an English attic, yellowing with age, the old documents, which had almost been binned, made £465,400 at a Derbyshire auction on 17 June. Along with Germany’s Enigma code, Alan Turing worked on other codebreaking projects at Bletchley Park and led a team of experts that included 21-year-old John Herivel from Belfast.

A recent note in Roamer’s mailbox from local historian and author George Busby described Herivel as “the unsung hero of World War Two.” While writing his book ‘The Spies at Gilnahirk’, about a top-secret WWII wireless station in Belfast’s Castlereagh Hills, George “became aware of John Herivel” who, according to prominent Bletchley Park codebreaker Gordon Welchman “saved the UK from defeat in May 1940.”

George outlined Herivel’s role in the extremely complicated (and often very confusing) Bletchley Park codebreaking process. Formerly the Dean of Sydney Sussex College, Cambridge, Welchman led Bletchley Park’s secret decryption centre and established the famous Hut 6.

Whilst other teams translated, analysed and dispatched decoded messages, Welchman’s élite team, including John Herivel, focused on breaking Germany’s Enigma code.

A student in Methodist College Belfast, John won a scholarship in 1936 to Sydney Sussex College where he met Gordon Welchman. Prior to recruiting Herivel onto his team, Welchman had been analysing the ‘preambles’ of German signals.

Sent in plain text at the beginning of the message, the ‘preamble’ contained details of the sender, the receiver, and the receiver’s German unit. Welchman discerned relationships between units, like a genealogy revealing the command-and-control structure of a network, from the top down.

As he studied the flow of signals traffic, Welchman could, without breaking the encryption of a message, predict what was about to happen. This became known as ‘Traffic Analysis.’

John Herivel’s daughter Susan unveils the Blue Plaque at Methodist College, with professor Alastair Adair, Ulster University Pro Vice-Chancellor

It’s important to understand that the German enigma codes were changed at midnight every night - so today’s successes were defunct tomorrow. Also, the Enigma machine could generate over one hundred and fifty million million (17 digits!) variations of encryption.

To break the Enigma code a ‘crib’ was needed - a word or a phrase within a message. With a correct ‘crib’ the codebreaker gained a way into the code of that day, allowing him or her to read a percentage of the German unit’s signals traffic.

Some of these ‘cribs’ were known as ‘Cillies’ - words like ‘Heil Hitler’ or ‘Berlin’ at the end of a message - and some operators sent the same message day and daily, like ‘Nothing to Report.’ A further technique called ‘gardening’ was used to ‘plant’ words in a message; if an aeroplane flew past the German unit the operator might include the word ‘aircraft’ in his message.

As John Herivel studied these ‘Cillies’ he realised that some German operators failed to follow proper procedures when sending their second, third and fourth message of the day.

Enigma Machine displayed at the Enigma Cipher Centre, Poland

John had discovered the so-called ‘Herivel Tip’ - a method of breaking the Enigma. Coincidentally, Hitler invaded France, Belgium, and the low countries on the 10 May 1940.

That same day, Winston Churchill became the UK’s Prime Minister and that same evening John Herivel arrived at Hut 6 for his night watch and was told “the Herivel Tip is laying the golden eggs” - his codebreaking formulae was working!

Churchill paid a surprise visit to Bletchley Park in September 1941 and entering Hut 6, Gordon Welchman told the Prime Minister: “I would like to introduce John Herivel, who broke the Enigma codes last year.”

John recalled this meeting with Churchill years later, “We looked silently at each other for a moment or two before he moved on with his entourage.”

Afterwards Churchill spoke “with deep emotion” to an outdoor gathering of Bletchley staff - “I want to thank you all for what you have done for the war effort.”

“That was our finest hour at Bletchley Park” John recalled.