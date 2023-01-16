Ruth Dudley Edwards: After reading Prince Harry’s book I’m not surprised his popularity has plunged

Harry and William. The Duke of Sussex talks of reconciliation while demanding apologies from those he and Meghan are traducing (Photo by Dominic Lipinski / POOL / AFP)

My opinion of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, which has plummeted in recent months, went to rock bottom.

I ploughed through the genuine suffering over his mother’s death, his happy times in the army, his loathing of the press, the nonsensical whingeing about the second class treatment that goes with being a younger son, even in a palace, his joy at finding the perfect woman, and the descent into vindictiveness towards his brother, sister-in-law and step-mother for no apparent reason other than that Harry and Meghan cannot bear to be in second place.

They are products of a generation of self-obsessed people who look at a beautiful view and take a selfie.

And they have had the money to find untold numbers of therapists to help them give the victimhood twist to the story of their lucky, privileged lives.

For those of you, who, like me, were under the impression that Harry was born because his parents wanted another child, and adored him, here's the misery memoir version.

“I was the shadow, the support, the Plan B. I was brought into the world in case something happened to Willy. I was summoned to provide back-up, distraction, diversion and, if necessary, a spare part. Kidney, perhaps. Blood transfusion. Speck of bone marrow.”

Another favourite passage was the response to learning that Charles warned that money was limited and he wouldn't be able to pay for Harry and Meghan as he did for William and Catherine.

Harry was incredulous. “How much could it possibly cost to house and feed Meg? I wanted to say, she doesn't eat much, you know! And I'll ask her to make her own clothes, if you like.”

It was already clear that Meghan's tastes were extremely expensive. (Her wedding dress would cost a quarter of a million). But no, Harry’s interpretation is that it was Pa’s fear that Meghan would overshadow them.

Well, Harry has dished the well-remunerated dirt and done his petulant interviews and my faith in the common sense of the British public has been reaffirmed.

He and Meghan have plunged in the polls.

The general view was summed up by Ben McBean, a former royal marine, who lost an arm and a leg when he was blown up in Afghanistan, and whom Harry called a hero.

“Love you #PrinceHarry”, he tweeted, “but you need to shut up! Makes you wonder the people he’s hanging around with. If it was good people someone by now would have told him to stop.”

Last week the BBC Question Time audience were invited to comment on Harry’s decision to publish Spare.

It was “an example of hypocritical privilege”, said a crisp chap. “He’s been happy to accept everything that comes with his role right the way through his life, he’s criticised the media and said ‘I don’t want anything to do with them’ and now he’s using them at his will to make money.”

“I’m sorry”, he concluded, “but that is just as low as it gets.”

Loud applause followed, and when Fiona Bruce, the host, asked the audience if anyone wanted to put in “a good word for Harry”, only one person broke the silence.

Praising Harry for being candid about his “personal struggles”, the young politics student conceded that he was making money but then went off on a tangent “as a black woman” about negative press coverage of Meghan.

“Racism is prevalent in the press and it needs to be addressed.”

That didn't fly, for there are few people in the United Kingdom who don't remember the enormous enthusiasm for the marriage shown by public and press alike and the disappointment that they were leaving the country.

Harry talks of reconciliation while demanding apologies from those he and Meghan are traducing.

The Royal Family is forgiving, but it cannot function without loyalty and trust.

The Sussexes have sold their souls for money and shallow celebrity.