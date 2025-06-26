Ruth Dudley Edwards: ​Courageous Trump has done the West’s vital dirty work in Iran

Trump likes a winner, so he delivered the coup de grâce by eradicating the nuclear threat. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

​The final lines of my column last week were: “Israel and Ukraine deserve our gratitude for doing our dirty work against mortal enemies of our way of life. “If Trump joins the fight, we should win.”

Well, President Trump certainly joined the fight to save the West from the evil leadership of mad mullahs and all but the craziest Jew-haters are — if only secretly — very relieved.

Just to take stock, Israel and her allies had done the vital work of destroying the Iranian axis of evil: for most practical purposes Hamas was gone, Hezbollah was gone and the Houthis were gone.

Middle Eastern Christians, Jews and millions of oppressed Muslims could breathe more easily.

Trump likes a winner, so he was inspired to deliver the coup de grâce by eradicating the nuclear threat that was becoming more likely by the day.

I freely admit to be being stunned so far by the quality of his leadership.

He has done his homework thoroughly, he has shown exemplary patience, subtlety and guile, kept his nerve and has demonstrated true courage in facing down not just his enemies but the armies of useful idiots who insisted that dialogue with devil would bring peace.

In England where I live, there is general contempt for the dithering and equivocation of a Labour government with a landslide majority that is so harried by the left in its own party that it has been scared to take sides on the Middle East.

But its weakness is as nothing compared to the contemptible behaviour being exhibited in the Irish Republic and Northern Ireland, largely by nationalists, who can usually be relied on to fail to identify the bad guys even when they’re being threatened with a knife at their throat by the ones who identify as victims.

The Fianna Fail MEP Barry Andrews is a case study in parish pump politics, showing an embarrassing mixture of idiocy and cynicism.

Tweeting that Trump’s bombing of the Iranian nuclear facilities should be condemned, he was shocked: “President von der Leyen led the embarrassment of the European Union at the recent G7 summit, giving Trump an effective green light to attack Iran, but getting nothing in return for Europe on Ukraine or trade.”

Alan Shatter, the Jewish Fine Gael ex-minister has been tweeting about the Dail debates over The Occupied Territories Bill, which prohibit the import and sale of goods and services originating from illegal settlements in occupied territories, which is, of course, in the present Irish hysterically anti-semitic context aimed at Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

“As President Trump is seriously engaged in ending conflict in the Middle East”, he tweeted, “the Irish gov is farcically initiating a war against Jewish grown dates & avocados & determined to enact the first boycott Jews law in Europe since Nazi Germany's 1945 defeat.”

With the Middle East, Trump shown striking moral clarity.

As the German chancellor Friedrich Merz has said, the American president has done the vital dirty work.