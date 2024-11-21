Ruth Dudley Edwards: Gerry Adams will hate this movie about the IRA during the Troubles

The republican leader is not prettified physically or morally in the nine-part series

​First, the negatives. Before he saw the TV series Say Nothing — which told the story of the murder and secret burial of widowed mother-of-ten Jean McConville — the staunch anti-IRA commentator Eoghan Harris made a prediction.

“My hunch is that it glamorises Adams and the Price sisters – a hunch, based on the fact that there has never been a television series that didn't glamorise the provos.”

I gloomily agreed when I read that — for I too have suffered watching stage, film and TV portrayals of the Provisional IRA by improbably handsome men and stunning women being brutalised by ugly, sectarian unionist thugs.

But I’ve just watched Disney’s 9-part TV adaption of Patrick Radden Keefe’s Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland and can report that Eoghan and I are mostly wrong.

Admittedly Disney’s version follows the popular track by exaggerating discrimination against (good-looking) Catholics and underplaying pre-1969 violence and the infiltration of the civil rights movement by the IRA, but if you can get through the first few minutes, it’s well worth it.

The positives are overwhelming.

What resonated so well with me is the portrait of young Catholics, indoctrinated, gullible, idealistic, adventurous and keen to serve a cause they didn’t understand and masters they trusted implicitly, who were led into destroying the lives of others and ruining their own.

And Gerry Adams is not prettified physically or morally.

He will hate this movie.

His enormous shiny teeth repel as much as his vanity and self-importance.

I could stomach shaking hands with Martin McGuinness, for though he was a mass murderer and a bully, you could detect a human side.

I saw Adams as a lizard and was grateful our mutual loathing spared me having to touch him.

(I am pleased to have had the chance of telling him and a large audience in West Belfast that he had led his people badly. He responded, as ever, with lies.)

In the series, Adams comes across as a man always careful of his reputation, who once he became respectable reached for his lawyers as readily as the people who did the Provos’ dirty work — from whom he distanced himself — reached for their guns or their baseball bats.

As the writer Máiría Cahill, who grew up in Provo world and knew Adams well from childhood, put it brilliantly last week: “The character based on Adams is a repugnant mix of priest-like sanctimony and slimy strategist who sends others out to dirty their hands, before abandoning his comrades-in-arms in an act of self-preservation."

Claimed to be based on fact, Say Nothing carries a disclaimer at the end of each episode, stating: “Gerry Adams has always denied being a member of the IRA or participating in any IRA-related violence.”

In company, it raises a laugh.

The Price sisters, nurtured with undiluted hatred of Brits and Prods, grew up lighting cigarettes for still hardline Auntie Bridie, who had been blinded and lost her hands when she accidentally dropped a cache of gelignite in an IRA dump.

Yet she and the Price parents wanted nothing more for Dolours and Marian but to suffer for the glorious cause.

Whatever would put them into the pantheon of Irish martyrs.

The movie is engrossing and true.