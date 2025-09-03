Ruth Dudley Edwards: Graham Linehan’s airport arrest shows the ugly reality of trans extremism

Father Ted co-creator Graham Linehan was detained by five armed officers at Heathrow Airport on Monday after flying in from Arizona, and told he was under arrest over three posts on X

Firstly, we had the revelation on Sunday that as a schoolgirl, Queen Camilla had been assaulted on an underground train by what in those days we used to call a dirty old man.

She replied: “I did what my mother taught me to. I took off my shoe and whacked him in the nuts with the heel.”

What a role model!

Secondly, we have a huge international row about Graham Linehan, that comic genius who gave us Father Ted, being arrested at Heathrow on Monday by five armed policemen allegedly in response to a complaint about three tweets he posted on X in April, one of which was:

“If a trans-identified male is in a female-only space, he is committing a violent, abusive act. Make a scene, call the cops and if all else fails, punch him in the balls.”

Both Camilla and Graham seem to me to have been utterly right to recommend robust self-defence.

The cops didn’t come for the Queen, but there was Graham, allegedly after a single complaint, suspected of inciting violence, in a prison cell for hours and ending up in hospital with blood pressure so high it was potentially lethal.

He was released on bail and will be back in court today answering a separate charge of harassing a transgender woman.

Now, what makes all this seem even more extraordinary is that Graham’s tweets were posted following the declaration on April 16 by the Supreme Court that sex was a matter of biology, not inclination.

Even that slow learner Sir Keir Starmer had to admit that women don’t have penises

In olden days some men lived as women and no one cared.

But the new breed of extremist trans activist has ruined things for their forebears.

A worrying number of predatory straight men — heavily made-up, over-dressed and obsessed with gaining access to women’s safe spaces where they can prey on the vulnerable — have declared themselves to be transwomen.

They hate women, particularly lesbians. They want access to them sexually.

But because of the way in which so many institutions had been captured including teachers, academics, politicians and even police, women who have refused to say men are women have been under siege and screamed at for being bigots and fascists.

In the other two tweets that got him into trouble, Graham posted a picture of what looks like a trans rights demonstration with his caption: “A photo you can smell”.

Another reads: “I hate them. Misogynists and homophobes. F— em”.

It’s the predators he hates.

I have admired Graham for many years for his courage.

He has been persecuted by activists and had his career ruined and marriage destroyed because of his heroic determination to protect girls from predatory men.

However, the stupidity of the Metropolitan Police has been a boon for him and for the Free Speech Union which is backing him.

From J D Vance to J K Rowling and most sane politicians in the West, Graham’s two horrible days have drawn attention to the ugly reality of trans extremism.

And the crucial importance of free speech.

