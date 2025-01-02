Ruth Dudley Edwards: It’s tough to feel much optimism these days but it’s not all terrible

Donald Trump will soon be in power – and he terrifies our enemies; they don't know what to make of him

It is more than a quarter of a century since I first met Eric, who was then at the earliest stage of setting up this support group for victims of terrorism.

He and Ian Wiggins (who died in 2021 and had an unrivalled knowledge of the history, topography and people of this border area) took me on an extensive tour that had a profound effect on me as an historian, journalist and human being.

Having had a few years of exposure to Sinn Fein propaganda and downright lies, I soon came to know and deeply admire a community that had suffered so much so bravely and stoically without ever surrendering to hatred or sectarianism.

Both Eric and Ian honoured the dead by telling their stories honestly.

Ever since then I’ve been involved with the South East Fermanagh Foundation — which now helps victims and survivors in the UK, the Republic and Europe.

I wish them every success in the future.

It’s tough to feel much optimism about anything these days, now we’re lumbered with a prime minister who not only is the dreariest in living memory but is self-righteous, humourless, spiteful, and has a deep faith in his own terrible judgement.

But hey, I have a cheerful disposition. So here are a few silver linings.

Donald Trump terrifies our enemies. China, Iran, North Korea and their chums just don’t know what to make of him, which puts him in prime position to confuse and discomfit them.

Latterly, I’ve also come to realise that though he’s undoubtedly a narcissist, he’s a lot nicer and smarter than the mainstream media wanted us to believe.

For President Michael D Higgins, the advent of the Donald is gall and wormwood and can only get worse as Trump’s support for Israel leads him to take an extremely dim view of those who cuddle up to Jew-haters.

The taoiseach, Simon Harris, who is in so many respects sensible and decent, would be well- advised to re-examine the policies that have caused Israel to close the Dublin embassy.

Israel is a hero to many in the Middle East.

Having dismantled Hamas and seriously weakened Hezbollah, it is now scaring the tyrannical mullahs in Iran and undermining those who still think there should be a deal with them.

Trump’s good record in the Middle East is strengthening by the day.

Irish nationalism has taken quite a hit.

US President Joe Biden’s greenery is already withering, and Trump’s people are unsentimentally studying Ireland’s $50 billion trade surplus with the US.

Closer to home, Sue Gray no long roams the corridors of power but has been kicked upstairs to the Lords where her lack of political skills will be even more evident.

Conor Murphy, who boasted of his friendship with her, is moving his political tent south, allegedly to push from the Senate the argument for a border poll.

Middle Ireland, which doesn’t give a damn about Northern Ireland, will wrinkle its nose at him.

This story will run and run…

