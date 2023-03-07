Ruth Dudley Edwards: Northern Ireland has lots of talent, and the deal over the protocol could unlock it

The view over Belfast. The Windsor Framework offers us the chance for Northern Ireland become the most attractive place in these islands for business. NI will be the only place in the world to have privileged access to UK and EU, two of the three most dynamic markets in the world, while having good cultural, language and trade links with the biggest, the US. That will make our place in the UK sustainable

​But as a check to my optimism, I’ve been reading and listening to hard-headed people who like me have remained unrepentant Brexiteers throughout the disappointments of the last few years.

Here is what some of them said.

In a News Letter article, Graham Gudgin CBE, editor of the pro-Brexit Briefings for Britain, one-time economics adviser to David Trimble, and a supporter of the DUP line on the protocol, ended his agonised weighing up of pros and cons with: “the best bet may be to accept what is on offer as a partial advance while continuing to campaign to remove EU law altogether…inside the Stormont assembly and executive”, where the DUP “will need to persuade other local parties to support major improvements to the Windsor deal.

“This will be difficult but is not impossible and will depend on future events.”

Iain Martin, former editor of The Scotsman, a Times columnist and much else: “Although I see the fury, and understand the impulse as someone who voted for Brexit, the more fevered opposition to the deal looks to me like the death rattle of raging Brexit impossiblism.”

From an historian who has lived in Northern Ireland all his life:

“These arrangements may leave us different from the rest of the UK but when have we not been? For 50 years - in the high days of unionism - we had our own parliament, a PM and even a Governor!!...

“The Windsor Framework offers us the chance to become the most attractive place in these islands for business. That will make our place in the UK wise, prudent and sustainable.”

And from a successful local businessman. In a world that includes China and Russia, “we are very lucky to have 27 fairly stable democracies as neighbours… and it would be crazy not to prioritize them as friends and colleagues in a dangerous world.”

“The only thing you could get a majority for in Northern Ireland is a practical way to square the circle and allow us good access to both markets.”

Overall, he thinks the deal will be “very good for Northern Ireland economically”, especially if the government drops its crazy plan to increase corporation tax…It will have a special position as the only place in the world to have privileged access to two of the top three (UK and EU) most dynamic and exciting and lucrative markets in the world, while at the same time having good cultural, language, trade and investment links with the biggest of them all (US). I mean, for goodness sake, what’s not to like?”

Referring to the recent comprehensive survey showing 39% of respondents didn’t identify as either nationalist/republican or unionist/loyalist and have little interest in a United Ireland, he sees the “neithers” as the future.

“A big political prize is there for the taking for any party who can grasp how to reach out beyond the old and dying categories. It would be a real shame if this group gets hoovered up by a woke EU-fanatic outfit like the Alliance, and there isn’t an attractive alternative that incorporates centre-right and non-sectarian values such as value-for-money government, lower taxes, a commitment to free speech, free trade etc.”

He thinks “the benefits of this deal to the union are practical and real and impact directly on the lives of the people of Northern Ireland, while the downsides are a lot more theoretical and not very visible. For that reason I think it will strengthen the union.”

Boris’s problem, he said, “is that he seems to think that the United Kingdom can be almost as fast and loose with its international commitments as he is personally in his approach to life.”

But if the world again trusts our work, the huge possibilities will include scientific research and financial services, trade agreements and business investment.

“I've got to the point where I sincerely believe that 'the gods' have once again delivered unionism what they don't deserve - the chance to snatch success from the jaws of disaster,” said my historian friend.