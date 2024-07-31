Ruth Dudley Edwards: We need to become allies of Christianity and save a generation of children

A specially-liveried PSNI Land Rover celebrates Pride in 2019. The News Letter recently revealed that police officers in Northern Ireland have been given transgender training

For starters there were the drag queens in the opening ceremony who allegedly parodied Leonardo da Vinci’s Last Supper. Jesus is apparently a hoot. Just don’t try that with Muhammad.

And the news that two fighters who had been expelled from last year’s women’s world boxing championship because they were ruled ineligible, have been cleared to compete in the women’s category in the Olympics. But hey, they say they’re women.

There is speculation that a male-to-female knock-out blow could kill.

What I did watch voluntarily was a video that I came across one day having also read this newspaper’s intrepid and stubborn Adam Kula expose how the PSNI among other institutions has been captured by trans madness (Revealed: Details of PSNI transgender training course which force wanted to keep hidden, July 22).

The star of the video was Sionice-Louise Phillips (she/her), who describes herself on LinkedIn as ‘vice-president, global DEI business partner, plus pillar lead for Barclays LGBT+ network, mentor, speaker’.

Charming and persuasive and a champion of DEI - the narcissistic equality, diversity, inclusion ideology which rejects old-fashioned notions that you should encourage talent, hard work and the pursuit of excellence.

Now you promote people for their skin colour or minority status while discouraging whites or Christians from applying. They have an army of passionate disciples whose priests are trained by human resources.

Sionice tells us that it’s all about who we are and how we can become allies of all involved in that quest by educating ourselves about it and accepting what we’re told, making a huge fuss about preferred pronouns and marking such events as the trans day of remembrance.

You don’t need to understand, she explains, but you must be visible in your allyship: “Wise up. Stand up. And show up.”

People who wanted to live their lives in the opposite sex rarely posed any problems, but this new religion has produced zealots that have seduced corporates like Barclays into slavish acquiescence of new imperatives.

Horrific mental, moral and physical damage has been done already to a generation of young people through indoctrination by groups like Stonewall and Mermaids.

We have seen children troubled by neurological conditions like autism, teenage hormones and confusion about their sexuality convinced by evangelists that - rather than accepting being straight or homosexual - they should go down the pathway of puberty blockers that usually leads remorselessly to medical intervention, sterilisation and often to physical mutilation.

Ignoring the vicious trans fanatics who labelled them transphobes, had them sacked for being gender critical (believing sex is biological) and threatened them with violence, some journalists, clinicians, politicians and many other sensible people have taken on the mighty ideologues that seek to destroy Western society.

We have been incredibly fortunate that people with a worldwide following like J K Rowling, Elon Musk, Jordan Peterson and Douglas Murray came on board.

We need to become allies of Christianity, whether believers or not. With Judaism, it has underpinned Western civilisation, and is loathed by our worst enemies, who have religiously cleansed it from most Muslim countries.

And we need to save a generation of children. Close to home, we should be asking hard questions about, for instance, the implications of the Liberal Democrats and Alliance taking respectively at least £100,00 and £40,000 from Ferring Pharmaceuticals, who make puberty blockers.