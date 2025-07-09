Ruth Dudley Edwards: What a spectacle a clash of super egos Michael D Higgins and Donald Trump would’ve been

President of Ireland Michael D Higgins describes himself as a ‘passionate political voice and champion of creativity within Irish society'

​When last year he became wildly popular because of his spectacularly successful campaign against two amendments to the Irish constitution backed by every leftwing lunatic (and there are many in Ireland) bent on wrecking the family, I said he was far too sensible to want the job.

King Charles III finds it difficult, but he is an honourable man who knows his duty and puts it before his freedom of speech.

McDowell has too much self-knowledge to tie himself to a job he would hate.

While he would have fought the good fight to rescue the office from the state that Michael D Higgins has reduced it to - a platform for every daft idea adopted by those proudly identifying as progressives - like good presidents, he would have felt it necessary to keep his mouth shut about contentious issues.

Highly political, it would have been torture for him.

My irresponsible side makes me regret that since President Higgins has to retire this November it is unlikely he will have to encounter President Trump in the course of his duties.

What a shame!

Think of the comic possibilities of a clash of two such gigantic egos.

Here are paragraphs from the biographies on their official websites.

“A passionate political voice, a poet and writer, academic and statesman, human rights advocate, promoter of inclusive citizenship and champion of creativity within Irish society, Michael D Higgins has previously served at almost every level of public life in Ireland, including as Ireland's first minister for arts, culture and the Gaeltacht.”

“Donald J Trump is the very definition of the American success story, continuously setting the standards of excellence while expanding his interests in real estate, sports and entertainment. He is the archetypal businessman - a dealmaker without peer.”

Higgins has been attacking capitalism since he first heard of it, and is still lamenting the absence of evidence that it could be reformed or amended.

Trump would undoubtedly think him a hardline communist.

What challenging conversations they could have about their differing views of Fidel Castro, whose death Higgins mourned.

And then of course there’s the small matter of Israel, which Trump admires and Higgins deplores.

I had a look at their sporting interests to see where desperate speechwriters might find safe and common ground should Trump decide in the autumn to visit Doonbeg Golf Resort in Clare, which became Trump International Golf Links & Hotel.

Trump's enthusiasm for mixed martial arts and the Ultimate Fighting Championship helped him win the last election.

Higgins is a racing man. They might unite in their shared love of football, though Trump’s addiction to buying teams might sour any discussion.

And in Clare, Trump would boast having the greatest collection of golf courses and clubs ever built or assembled by one man.

What a lost opportunity would have been this clash of the super egos.

Michael D would have written a poem about it as a clash of peace against war. And Trump would have sold the TV rights and made a fortune.

