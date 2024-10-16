Ruth Dudley Edwards: You can’t suppress the stench of scandal by dousing Sinn Fein in cologne - but McDonald tried

Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald ended her speech doing what she does best - with a vicious assault on her political opponents

I was anxious to see Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald, who had wisely avoided the public gaze over the last few weeks despite journalists clamouring for answers.

The session began with representatives from the government parties seizing the opportunity to provide what the Irish Times commentator Miriam Lord described as “sordid highlights from a secretive past”.

There was an embarrassment of riches for unkind critics to smack lips over, including the resignation of one TD and her close associates who complained about Sinn Fein’s authoritarian culture, another who had to resign after enduring what he said was a kangaroo court, the glowing job references dispensed by officials to a sex offender press officer, “inappropriate” text messages to a teenager from a senior senator, and lots more.

You can’t suppress the stench of scandal by dousing Sinn Fein in cologne any more than you can prettify a pig by applying lipstick to it, but Ms McDonald tried.

No one, we were assured, as she flourished the mother card, cared more about child protection than she.

She ended doing what she does best, with a vicious assault on her political opponents.

After announcing scornfully, “Ladies and gentlemen, your cynicism is matched only by your hypocrisy”, she fled the scene to avoid having to listen to anyone else.

She might also have been trying to avoid looking up at the public gallery where — she must surely have been warned — she could not have avoided the steely gaze of ex-senator Mairia Cahill, who is a very scary enemy.

Over the past decade, through ferociously articulate interviews and public appearances, newspaper articles, her forensic social media dismantling of the Sinn Fein propaganda case on everything, particularly child abuse and Rough Beast - Ms Cahill’s devastating best-selling memoir of how the victim of an IRA rapist was mercilessly bullied and traduced by Sinn Fein politicians (most memorably Gerry Adams and Ms McDonald) in their attempts to discredit her - she has not only put the republican movement under the spotlight but has given other victims the courage to break ranks.

And newspapers have been emboldened to stand up to republican lawfare.

Miriam Lord of the Irish Times reported the reaction to her speech of one distressed republican stalwart, who pointed out that while the past strength of Sinn Fein was that it was composed of comrades rather than members, that had a down side, with people given jobs they weren’t fit for.

I got from Ms McDonald the obfuscation I expected: wrong was right, black was white, her cuddly party made the odd mistake but was pure at heart and impertinent questioners should move on as there was nothing to see.

I expect that’s the line still forced upon her by her rulers (aka strategists).

The trouble is that authoritarian secret societies find it almost impossible to open up.