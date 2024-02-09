Watch more of our videos on Shots!

My eldest sister’s birthday - the first one in the year of our family of nine – was always something to look forward to in this month and there was a hint, just a hint, of a bit more light in the evenings.

February this year has developed a different tint. The gardeners amongst us just can’t get our act together as there is so much news to take in.

Yes, the illness of King Charles has stopped us in our tracks. Not a man to be sick much, he now faces illness similar to that suffered by many of his subjects. And we can’t quite believe it.

Not a big drinker or smoker or a huge eater, suddenly he’s as vulnerable as his subjects to the horrors of illness. His wife looks a bit shell shocked by it all as they’re not that long married.

She will want to step forward and continue her royal duties where possible, something that might be easier said than done at her age.

Our royals may live glamorous lives but when duty calls the rest of us think how lucky we are to live an ordinary life.

For the royals that in-built sense of duty to their subjects just can’t be set aside, even in illness. It has to come first. The daily paperwork has to be dealt with and meeting and greeting the public doesn’t shut down just like that.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla leave Clarence House in London following the announcement of the king's cancer diagnosis on Monday evening

It’s not the best of times to have one senior royal, Prince Andrew in the dog-house, Prince Harry living abroad and most of the up and coming important royals too young to do their bit.

In the middle of it all we here had our own history making moment – our politicians getting back to work led by a posse seemingly, mostly of women from different parties one of whom was elected First Minister.

Of course she, Michelle O’Neill, looked like something out of Vogue. I suppose I should have paid more attention to what promises they were planning to deliver. There was some blethering about the future of Northern Ireland.

Of course I worry about my country. But when does an enemy cease to be an enemy? I don’t know the answer to that and we’ve lots of enemies about. Did I not see a few of them on my TV screen?

The television viewer reaches the point when getting up to make a cup of tea seems a lot more important. My pup had a better idea and so we went for a walk. I’m not suggesting politics are unimportant.

But I need to believe what I’m hearing and somehow it sounded unreal. Our first Republican First Minister expressing her “determination to lead positive change for everyone". I will print out my own demands soon.

Maybe I should inquire first about the Irish sea border. DUP leader Sir Jeffery Donaldson says this Stormont deal has ended that. Is someone hiding it or has it been drained and gravelled over? I need to know more.

Going back to our royal family, wouldn’t it be interesting if Prince Harry returned to the fold bringing the missus and the bairns with him. Somehow the royals here do not seem complete without him.

It might solve the current problem for his father.