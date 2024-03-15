Colonel Tim Collins, who is running as a UUP General Election candidate, with party leader Doug Beattie. Collins is uniquely qualified to represent and advocate for the interests of North Down in Parliament, writes Stephen Hollywood

​Amidst this search, our new member Colonel Tim Collins emerges as a formidable candidate, bringing with him a unique blend of military acumen, business prowess, and diplomatic finesse that promises to invigorate and elevate North Down’s voice in Westminster.

His foray into electoral politics is just the kind of boost unionism (and Northern Ireland) needs and can be the catalyst for resurgence and reinvigoration of an ever-decreasing voter-base.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Colonel Collins’s distinguished military career, marked by his role as a former officer in the Special Air Service (SAS), underscores his unparalleled leadership and strategic acumen.

Stephen Hollywood is an Ulster Unionist councillor for Bangor West

His experience in the most demanding and high-stakes environments speaks volumes about his ability to navigate complexity and make sound decisions under pressure.

Tim’s experience of COBRA meetings, where critical decisions on national security and emergency responses are made, has demonstrated a deep understanding of the intricacies of governance and crisis management at the highest echelons of our mother parliament.

Beyond his military exploits, Tim Collins’s success extends into the realm of business, where his guile in attracting investment and developing economic growth since leaving the military is impressive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His strategic vision and entrepreneurial spirit have proven instrumental in stimulating employment opportunities for many in North Down and wider Northern Ireland.

With North Down poised for revitalisation with the imminent Queen’s Parade development, Tim’s expertise in economic advancement positions him as a catalyst for progress - attracting investment and innovation to propel our constituency forward.

Equally noteworthy is Tim Collins’s exceptional ability to articulate himself powerfully and persuasively, both within the hallowed halls of Parliament and across various media platforms.

His eloquence and clarity of vision command attention and inspire confidence, ensuring that the concerns and aspirations of North Down’s residents are effectively conveyed and championed on the national stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether advocating for infrastructure improvements, social welfare initiatives, defence issues or environmental conservation efforts, Tim’s compelling advocacy leaves an indelible mark, driving meaningful change and progress.

Moreover, Tim’s adeptness at building relationships and forging alliances in Westminster speaks to his diplomatic skill and capacity for consensus-building.

In a political landscape often marked by polarisation and discord, his ability to bridge divides and cultivate cooperation holds immense value – an attribute particularly important for unionism and wider Northern Ireland who have been damaged since Brexit.

Colonel Tim Collins has become a beacon of hope and renewal for North Down, offering principled leadership, visionary stewardship, and a steadfast commitment to the common good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With his unparalleled blend of military expertise across a range of disciplines and diplomatic finesse, Tim Collins is uniquely qualified to represent and advocate for the interests of North Down in Parliament.

As the constituency prepares to chart its course forward, Tim stands ready to lead with courage and conviction - ushering in a new era of prosperity and progress for all of us who love North Down.

​