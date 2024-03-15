Stephen Hollywood: In a political landscape marked by polarisation, Col Tim Collins’ ability to bridge divides holds immense value
Amidst this search, our new member Colonel Tim Collins emerges as a formidable candidate, bringing with him a unique blend of military acumen, business prowess, and diplomatic finesse that promises to invigorate and elevate North Down’s voice in Westminster.
His foray into electoral politics is just the kind of boost unionism (and Northern Ireland) needs and can be the catalyst for resurgence and reinvigoration of an ever-decreasing voter-base.
Colonel Collins’s distinguished military career, marked by his role as a former officer in the Special Air Service (SAS), underscores his unparalleled leadership and strategic acumen.
His experience in the most demanding and high-stakes environments speaks volumes about his ability to navigate complexity and make sound decisions under pressure.
Tim’s experience of COBRA meetings, where critical decisions on national security and emergency responses are made, has demonstrated a deep understanding of the intricacies of governance and crisis management at the highest echelons of our mother parliament.
Beyond his military exploits, Tim Collins’s success extends into the realm of business, where his guile in attracting investment and developing economic growth since leaving the military is impressive.
His strategic vision and entrepreneurial spirit have proven instrumental in stimulating employment opportunities for many in North Down and wider Northern Ireland.
With North Down poised for revitalisation with the imminent Queen’s Parade development, Tim’s expertise in economic advancement positions him as a catalyst for progress - attracting investment and innovation to propel our constituency forward.
Equally noteworthy is Tim Collins’s exceptional ability to articulate himself powerfully and persuasively, both within the hallowed halls of Parliament and across various media platforms.
His eloquence and clarity of vision command attention and inspire confidence, ensuring that the concerns and aspirations of North Down’s residents are effectively conveyed and championed on the national stage.
Whether advocating for infrastructure improvements, social welfare initiatives, defence issues or environmental conservation efforts, Tim’s compelling advocacy leaves an indelible mark, driving meaningful change and progress.
Moreover, Tim’s adeptness at building relationships and forging alliances in Westminster speaks to his diplomatic skill and capacity for consensus-building.
In a political landscape often marked by polarisation and discord, his ability to bridge divides and cultivate cooperation holds immense value – an attribute particularly important for unionism and wider Northern Ireland who have been damaged since Brexit.
Colonel Tim Collins has become a beacon of hope and renewal for North Down, offering principled leadership, visionary stewardship, and a steadfast commitment to the common good.
With his unparalleled blend of military expertise across a range of disciplines and diplomatic finesse, Tim Collins is uniquely qualified to represent and advocate for the interests of North Down in Parliament.
As the constituency prepares to chart its course forward, Tim stands ready to lead with courage and conviction - ushering in a new era of prosperity and progress for all of us who love North Down.
Stephen Hollywood is an Ulster Unionist councillor for Bangor West