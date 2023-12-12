​A month ago, I wrote in this column about the tragedy that had overtaken so many businesses in Downpatrick, Newry, Newcastle and Portadown, as they were inundated by flood waters and faced their potential demise.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

I said then that it was not a time for recrimination about the causes of the flooding, or the lack of an Executive at Stormont to deal with it, but that the need at that moment was for coordinated support from the three layers of government.

Sadly, despite an initial appearance of action, the response has lacked vigour. Officials failed to seize the moment and intervene in ways that could have helped save businesses and sustain economic ecosystems. There is a growing sense that they have wrapped themselves in process and become invisible – ‘computer says no’ instead of asking “what can we do to help?” Businesses have been calling for clarity around the support they should expect, but their calls have fallen on deaf ears – hearing that “£15 million will be available”, yet seeing only a fraction of that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many will remember with fondness the late President Reagan when he described what, to him, were the nine most terrifying words in the English language – “I’m from the Government and I’m here to help.” In this case, however, business owners would actually welcome help from Government – whether elected representatives or officials. Regrettably, however, too many have been left disappointed by a lack of action and answers. This week, efforts are being made to see if a government can be restored and, if it can, then perhaps we will see help coming forward. But if no such breakthrough occurs, there are other ways that we, as individuals and as society, can step up and help instead. Let me give an example.

Alan Lowry, chair of FSB NI

We are in the final two weeks before Christmas; typically the ‘harvest season’ for retail and hospitality. Just as with farming, where the land has to be tilled, sown and tended for many months before the intense few days of harvest, so it is in much of our retail and hospitality sector – the next two weeks are of the highest importance - they are the harvest weeks.

This is the time and the place where individuals can make the difference; where we can all step up and change lives. Instead of going online and placing our business with faceless retail platforms; or taking our trade to city centre multinationals – let’s take time to travel and enjoy all that these most impacted places have to offer. Downpatrick – the county town which boasts the grave of St Patrick and has a multitude of attractions for visitors. Newry – gateway to the Ring of Gullion and host to every type of retail experience you could want. Newcastle, a cornucopia of retail and hospitality offerings at the heart of the Mourne Mountains; and Portadown, with its historic National Trust houses, and globally-acclaimed agrifood producers. What could be better than making our Christmas spend, but in new locations where doing so can really help others? The spirit of Christmas writ large.

As the year draws to a close, it’s worth considering the past 12 months. At FSB, we often say of challenging issues that need resolution that “it’s not a fire or a flood – it’s a human problem, for which there will be a human solution.” The year began with the toxicity of relations between the EU and the Government, stemming from the NI Protocol, which then melted into warm cooperation and the launch of the Windsor Framework. The epitome of a human problem resolved by human effort, albeit that, whilst optimism took over, the harsh reality of process has prevailed and some businesses are struggling once again. There is a bitter irony in the fact that the year draws to a close, not with human problems dominating local businesses but a dramatic twist of nature – a flood, with all the destruction and unpredictability that that brings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad