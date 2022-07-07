Whether the Irish Sea border is removed by Boris Johnson or a successor matters not. Meanwhile, any Alliance politicians left who still believe in full and equal UK citizenship could — even at this late stage — join unionists against the protocol

His predecessor, Theresa May, had become prime minister three years earlier, shortly after the UK referendum European Union membership resulted in the decision to leave.

It is now time that we finally get Brexit done.

Whether that be by the current prime minister or by a successor matters not!

Continuing uncertainty in Westminster is undoubtedly unhelpful but however long it takes the unionist position must remain unaltered — there can be no return to Stormont while the Northern Ireland Protocol remains.

Some observers may be mesmerised by support for the Irish Sea border emanating from various Stormont MLAs.

Naturally those of a ‘nationalist’ orientation support the protocol for precisely the same reason that unionists oppose it.

It is the position of the Alliance party that remains delphic.

Have they swallowed whole the Europhile policies espoused by their Liberal Democrat associates at Westminster?

The people of Northern Ireland are British citizens.

The fundamental rights of citizenship include the right, accompanied by the ability, to freely trade throughout their country without let or hindrance.

Does the Alliance party actually wish to keep the people of Northern Ireland in second-class citizenship in perpetuity?

If there are any Alliance politicians left who still believe in full and equal UK citizenship they could — even at this late stage — join with unionist leaders in working to lance the protocol boil!

The question asked of UK voters in the 2016 referendum was ‘Should the United Kingdom remain a member of the European Union or leave the European Union?’

It was unambiguous that the outcome applied to the country as a whole.

There was no scope whatsoever for different regions to opt for differential treatment, let alone have such treatment forced upon them.

An unwavering unionist stance is driven not be a desire to occasion difficulty or sow dissension.

It merely reflects the reality that whilst the protocol is in existence the fundamental foundation on which the Good Friday Agreement is based has been removed and is no more.

The protocol restricts the ability of people to purchase products of their own choice!

Removal of the protocol will not require anyone to purchase British products — Sinn Fein and Alliance supporters will remain free to purchase products sourced from outside the UK if that is their preference.

Looking to the post-protocol world the challenge is to consider whether the concern of the Irish to keep an open border with Northern Ireland can be addressed whilst ensuring that Northern Ireland enjoys a full and equal citizenship of the UK?

If the Irish Republic and the United Kingdom were allowed to form a free-trade area, the EU could monitor exports from the the Republic across the Celtic Sea to the extent that they deem necessary to protect their single market!

In this they could be assisted by ANPR data gathered at ports as well as along the Irish border and all points in between.

This work could be supplemented using military grade drones, the potential of which has been seriously underrated until we have witnessed their efficacy in Ukraine.

It is the EU that has a problem with the UK leaving the block. The UK has left. The EU must learn to live with that fact and put up with whatever inconvenience that they conclude is required for the protection of their single market.

They cannot expect UK citizens to remain subject to laws imposed by external parties.

If each person, whether living in the Republic or Northern Ireland, can be given freedom in accordance with their own choice either to import goods or to utilise domestic products, and also to produce goods in accordance with their own jurisdictional requirements the poison of the protocol would largely be removed.

Reflecting on the premiership of Boris Johnson which started so full of potential he has in reality achieved little. His government handled the crisis of the pandemic reasonably well, and he has led Europe in giving the strong and principled support to Ukraine that is essential to protect against ongoing Russian territorial aspirations.

For that we must be grateful. Sadly he has failed in the main objective that he set himself of ‘getting Brexit done’!

Brexit will never be done until all UK citizens without exception are free of EU regulation and control.