‘We reject likening Catholic schooling in Northern Ireland to apartheid’

Sign in South Africa, c.1976 (AP/PA)

The Council for Catholic Maintained Schools (CCMS) and the wider Catholic school community are extremely concerned at the choice of words used by UUP leader Doug Beattie MLA when he declared the “need to end educational apartheid”.

[In a press release last Friday he had declared: “We need to end educational apartheid which is taking place here. We need a single education system in Northern Ireland that allows them to do that.”]

Catholic schools and many others across the education sector firmly reject the use of this inflammatory language as they work tirelessly to promote a shared educational landscape.

CCMS categorically rejects the very idea that Catholic schools are divisive or that they stand in opposition to an inclusive and diverse education system.

Catholic schools promote the dignity and worth of every human person; the purpose and value of education; the relationship between education, family, and the local community; and the purpose and meaning of life itself.

The terminology used by Mr Beattie is not helpful and is representative of the misconception that schools that do not have an integrated status are not welcoming and inclusive, particularly given the long-standing work that has gone on in not only Catholic schools but rather all schools to promote shared education. The one-dimensional and divisive ‘segregated VS integrated’ dichotomy suggests that there is only one way forward, namely making all schools ‘integrated’.

There is in fact a wide spectrum of approaches to break down barriers, end division and promote a unified, strong society. Catholic schools and others continue to work together to realise this ideal.

I would welcome the opportunity to share with Mr Beattie the context of Catholic schools in Northern Ireland, their vision and purpose and the important role that Catholic schools exercise in educating and enriching the lives of everyone in their host communities.

Equally, I would encourage Mr Beattie to discuss with both myself and colleagues across the education sector the positive changes that many governors, principals, staff, children, and young people have cultivated in their communities through shared education programmes and partnerships across Northern Ireland.

Catholic schools firmly believe that no child should be left behind.

Our vision is to enable all young people to meet their full potential, through access to a high-quality education irrespective of location, socio-economic background, ability, or gender.

Catholic schools wish to cultivate an education system which guarantees all children will be equally supported to fulfil their potential.

The challenge for all of us is to build a fair and respectful society. Education and all of our schools have a very important role to play in progressing this vision – maintained, controlled, integrated, Irish medium and grammar.

However, this can only work if we all continue to work together and in this regard the label of educational apartheid is extremely unhelpful.

– Gerry Campbell is Chief Executive of CCMS

