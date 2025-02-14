William Kitchen: Lisneal College is an exemplary school and it deserves its funding allocation

Lisneal College is a school that has found away to address educational underachievement of the Protestant working-class. Since Michael Allen’s appointment as principal, the school has been turned around from a failing school

​The allocation of £710k to Lisneal College in Londonderry for the redevelopment of a sports pitch has sent shockwaves through the political world, with Sinn Fein and Alliance calling for the education minister to resign.

I believe the real story lies elsewhere, and that rather than deride the decision to allocate the funds to Lisneal College, we ought to support it. Let me tell you why.

The outcry from Sinn Fein and Alliance is based on their view that the funds were allocated in a manner which lacks transparency and fairness. They have both criticised the minister for meeting with the principal of Lisneal College – Michael Allen – prior to the funds being awarded. They have argued that this meeting may have influenced the allocation of the funds. The minister has denied this.

Whatever the details of that meeting happen to be, it is important to understand that the education minister meeting a principal is not unusual. This education minister has met many stakeholders in education since his appointment, and it may be viewed by some as cheap political point-scoring by Sinn Fein and Alliance, to suggest that this meeting is anything out of the ordinary; worse still to suggest that the meeting was some secretive mission to redirect funds towards an unworthy recipient.

I say that because it not only calls into question the integrity of the minister; which of course his political opponents ought to do if they believe he is in the wrong. However, in this instance, there is the integrity and good name of the school and its principal which are also called into question; and it isn’t right to include good people and institutions in the crossfire of political disputes.

Nevertheless, I want to make the argument that Lisneal College deserves the funding allocation, and that the decision to award it to the school was correct.

Lisneal College is a school which ought to be held up by the educational establishment as an example of exemplary practice. It is led by a truly inspirational principal and senior leadership team. It serves predominantly working-class children, and it does so in such a way which defies all the odds.

Every major educational report published within the past 25 years in Northern Ireland has highlighted the need to address educational underachievement, and in particular the disproportionate underachievement of the Protestant working-class. There are very few examples across the province of schools which have found a way to address this plight. Lisneal College is one which has.

Since Michael Allen’s appointment as principal, the school has been turned around from a failing school, unable to meet its pupil allocation, to an over-subscribed school of choice which is outperforming many of the neighbouring schools. It has done so for a number of reasons.

The turnover in staff has been significant, with a fresh, innovative, and data-driven approach taken to driving up standards and expectations for the pupils.

Michael Allen’s leadership is personable, but hard-hitting – he knows every pupil by their first name, and he treats them with respect, whilst also demanding their full commitment to his vision for the school.

One of the other reasons has been a clear strategy for community engagement, placing the school at the centre of the community it serves. This has been done by the ‘wrap-around’ services which the school offers, and the sports facilities have been a major part of this process.

The reality is, these services cost money. Taxpayers will rightly demand value-for-money; in the case of Lisneal College, there is very clear evidence that taxpayers’ pounds are being put to good use. We should use schools like this as examples of what can be possible in education, when the right collection of ingredients come together.

Given my advocacy for the grammar/ non-selective system in Northern Ireland, I have always said that we need high-quality, but different, educational provision in both elements of that system.

Lisneal College is an example of a non-selective school which stands out as the very best in its class. We should furnish such schools with all the resources they need to continue their success.