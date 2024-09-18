Pupils sitting an exam in Scotland

​The recently-published GCSE results in Northern Ireland are either a cause for great optimism, or a reason for genuine concern.

So inflated were the Northern Ireland results in comparison to the remainder of the UK, it is only natural to query to which camp we should belong.

There are a number of metric indicators which are often cited to measure the impact of the educational system in relation to academic outcomes. One such statistic is the proportion of overall A grades which are awarded within the educational jurisdiction. In Northern Ireland, 30.4% of all grades awarded at GCSE level were A grades. By comparison, in Wales, for example, the percentage for the same metric sits at 19.8%. In England, the comparable statistic is 21.6%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When the regions of the United Kingdom are considered more closely, we find that only London is anywhere near to the Northern Ireland proportion for A grades awarded, sitting somewhere around 26%. Regions like the North East, North West, Yorkshire and Humber, West Midlands, and East Midlands all fall below 20% by comparison. However, while London is higher than all other regions except NI, it is so at a level that is within statistical tolerance (ie norms). NI is outside of such norms and cannot be explained away by that.

Dr William Kitchen is a lecturer in mathematics and physics at Stranmillis College. He takes an interest in how best to achieve academic excellence in education

Another key metric is the proportion of C grades (and above) awarded within each jurisdiction. A grade C is considered to be a ‘pass mark’ at GCSE level, and is hugely desirable by employers. The number of grade C and above GCSEs that an individual pupil has is seen as an indicator of their relative success within the GCSE system.

If a pupil, for example, attains five GCSEs at Grade C or above (including Maths and English), they are considered to be more eligible to progress in their studies or into employment. Increase that to seven GCSEs at Grade C or above, and the eligibility is greater still.

In Northern Ireland, 82.7% of all grades awarded were grade C or above. In Wales, the comparable metric was 61.7%, whereas in England the number stood at 67.8%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In short, a standard pupil in Northern Ireland is being awarded the required grades to allow them to progress on to further study (and ultimately employment) than their peers in Wales and England. Given that the GCSE grade profile is the first major educational milestone at which pupils can be compared with one another, it is ultimately vital that the comparison is robust, valid and reliable.

Based on the numbers mentioned in the previous few paragraphs, those responsible for the administration of the examinations and assessments, and those responsible for the regulation of the qualifications thereafter awarded must ensure that the grade profile of each pupil in the UK is directly comparable to every other pupil within the overall system.

If the comparability and transferability of grades between different educational jurisdictions in the UK are misconceived, the ramifications for pupils’ eligibility and access to further study, and indeed employment, are alarming.

The structures within each jurisdiction seem to raise some interesting questions in relation to these GCSE outcomes. Whilst both England and Wales have separate organisations to administer and regulate their examinations and assessments, Northern Ireland has chosen to have a single organisation to fulfil both roles. That organisation is CCEA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To connect these two considerations more carefully, it is interesting to pose the question: “Are the educational structures within Northern Ireland contributing to the inflated award of grades at GCSE level?” Indeed, the metrics I have outlined earlier in this essay are otherwise difficult to explain.

Either, we are saying that students in Northern Ireland are simply much better at examinations and assessments than their counterparts in Wales and England (well beyond statistical tolerances for supposedly comparable assessment processes), or the only other option is to accept that the assessment procedures in each jurisdiction are not, in fact, comparable.

If the reality is that Northern Ireland has discovered something educationally that Wales and England have missed, it is long past time that we shared our insights to the world, and give ourselves a proverbial ‘pat on the back’ for unlocking the educational potential of the Province.

Alternatively, in the far more likely scenario that there is a lack of comparability between the assessment procedures within each jurisdiction to the extent that, for example, an A grade in Northern Ireland is not translatable to an A grade in England or Wales, then we would be doing children in Northern Ireland a disservice by ultimately devaluing their GCSE grades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In any case, something is awry. These trends are not a new phenomenon. Looking back across the statistics for the past five years (pre-COVID), one will find glaringly similar discrepancies between NI and the rest of the UK.

As the examinations and assessments body in Northern Ireland, CCEA has a major job to do in order to explain these inflated outcomes.

In their assessment of their own performance, they will either conclude that Northern Ireland is an exemplification of educational excellence, or it has been guilty of building unfit-for-purpose assessments, and ultimately devaluing the province’s educational capital.