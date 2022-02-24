Conscientious Camilla plans to put future title to public benefit

News Letter editorial

It is human nature to make pronouncements about events and what we think it will all mean for the future.

When Princess of Wales died tragically in Paris in 1997, there was a sense of worldwide shock and mourning, and inevitable speculation as to the implications for her former husband, Prince Charles.

Lady Diana had captured the hearts of people around the globe, and there was an added layer of sympathy for her because of the perception that in some respects she had had a difficult emotional life, despite being a princess.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the time of road crash which killed her, Diana had been separated from the Prince of Wales only five years previously and the Charles-Diana divorce had been finalised the previous year, 1996. After the death of the Princess of Wales, it was often said that Charles and Camilla would never be able to marry. It was thought that there would be too much public feeling against Camilla, in that she would always be seen as a key factor in a drama in which Diana was a wronged woman.

But Camilla Parker Bowles had known the royal family for a long time, having met Prince Charles as early as 1971. She seemed to know instinctively how the public warmed to dignitaries who worked hard, how public opinion could turn suddenly, and how the royals respected discretion, loyalty and a sense of public duty. Thus there was no public outcry when Charles and Camilla had a low key wedding in 2005.

Since that time, the Duchess of Cornwall, as she became, was gradually and relentlessly introduced into the public eye. Here in Northern Ireland, as in the rest of the UK, she has become a regular visitor and a much loved figure.

The Queen confirmed her own approval of the duchess when the monarch marked 70 years on the throne earlier this month, saying Camilla would be able to use the title of Queen when Charles becomes king. Now the duchess has said it will be a “great honour” to become Queen Consort and that it will help her highlight causes she supports. It is no surprise that she plans to put her well earned accolade to public benefit.

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.