David McNarry left with David Trimble and other Ulster Unionists at the signing of the Belfast Agreement in 1998. Mr McNarry does not want the 25th anniversary to be used to place the Northern Ireland Protocol alongside the deal. "Showboating the protocol isn’t on, given the damage it’s done to a deal the I was proud to back," he writes

Morning View yesterday (‘President Biden is most welcome in Northern Ireland, but partisan American interventions are not,’ January 27, see link below) reflects the feelings of unionists.

Suggesting a US approach that recognises the 1998 principle of consent is good advice.

So beware the governments’ plans to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Belfast Agreement in April. The Northern Ireland Office (NIO) will facilitate Dublin, Brussels and Washington’s insistence that the anniversary projects a slightly modified protocol as interlocked into the agreement.

There is a danger that unionists will embarrass unionism should they appear in an event celebratory photo call all smiling and cheered on by protocol promoters.

Without reservation unionists will offer welcome hospitality to our visiting guests, as your editorial implies. But being snared into a charade of skilful choreography showboating the protocol is not on, given that it has done such damage to an agreement I was proud to help negotiate.

It was an exasperated Lord Trimble who said ‘he felt personally betrayed by the protocol’.

We have earned the right to celebrate our pivotal role in securing support for the Belfast Agreement. That contribution to peace and stability cannot be washed over to advance the protocol.