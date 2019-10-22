David McNarry: PM disgracefully humiliated Dodds. Next time DUP invite a Tory to their conference, get them to take lie detector test

The disgraceful full frontal denouncement of Nigel Dodds in Parliament by the prime minister was a shocking delivery of Tory treachery.

After three years supporting a ravaged Conservative government, the DUP were thrown to the EU wolves .

Boris Johnson in the House of Commons on Saturday in the debate on his Brexit plan. He slapped down the concerns of Mr Dodds, and even expressed regret that anyone would seek to use a veto

Next time they invite a Tory conference speaker they should insist on him taking a lie detector test .

The wilful ruthless and vicious resolve of Boris Johnson to devalue the Union was clear. The level of chicanery the Tories are prepared to stoop to knows no bounds.

The intention to damage and weaken the Union and in particular our constitutional status was exposed for all to see.

When it came to capitulation to the EU bully boys demands on behalf of the Irish, the Boris Brexit betrayal of unionists was completed without resistance.

Letter to the editor

As Ben Lowry asserted in his column (‘Middle England chose Brexit over NI fully in UK,’ October 19), Boris Johnson’s loyalty is first and foremost to the Conservative party and its English electorate.

It was always going to be the case and therein lies the harsh lesson for unionism to learn .

It is imperative that unionists consolidate and ensure that maintaining the Union remains in our own hands. That is the battle line drawn for the next election when unionists bite the bullet and return the maximum number of MPs possible to hold firm for the unionist cause .

We have been here before with shyster prime ministers and survived. This time we now know in advance where we all stand in terms of having our unionism undermined. What unionism requires are cool heads, sharp minds and positive leadership as never before .

Solidarity tied into a unity of defence and purpose in upholding the integrity of the Union and reasserting our right to self determination is the number one unionist priority.

David McNarry, Comber