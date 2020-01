The replacement for Claire Hanna as MLA speaks of the progressive dynamic duo in Westminster of Hanna and Eastwood (January 10).

As he states his hope for a shared future, does Mr O’Toole also envisage this also for the unborn, or has he become another constitutional nationalist apparatchik who has sold out on the vision of their founder as been too Catholic and old school for the latte drinkers of South Belfast?

Father John McCallion, MPhil, Coalisland