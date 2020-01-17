DUP cuddle up to SF once more

Once again the DUP expect our Unionist community to stand by them no matter what they do.

Some of those leading the DUP left the UUP in protest to the Good Friday Agreement, yet they took office as DUP ministers under the very agreement they despised.

Letter to the editor

I remember being told that the DUP would negotiate a fair deal when they got to St Andrews.

They said Sinn Fein were not suitable to be in government as they were unrepentant terrorists, yet they accepted a mandatory executive with them – remember the Chuckle Brothers?

During their office in government the media chased them over scandals and bad management.

Once again they say they got a balanced deal, where Sinn Fein got the language they needed to dilute our Britishness, while pretending Ulster Scots strengthened our identity.

Scottish Nationalists use their culture to campaign for independence, and we are asked to believe it will be the opposite?

Only after they faced the sack three years later, they are back and true to form cuddled up to Sinn Fein, who actually helped by their strategy to lose the DUP two seats in Westminster.

I can no longer trust these career politicians who are only supporting their own self-interest. My sincere advice to our community is to believe in yourself, and take control of your own lives.

Mrs E Taggart, Co Antrim