DUP should end their deal with Tories over abortion reform

The DUP leader Arlene Foster has described parliament legislating for abortion up to 28 weeks in Northern Ireland as ‘insidious’.

With such strong language used to describe a legislative act, I and many in the general public would expect a serious response from her party.

Letter to the editor

Given the gravity of the situation, the DUP should pull out of the confidence and supply agreement with the Conservatives and to resign their Westminster seats.

The DUP has maintained that abortion is morally wrong and elected representatives have referred to it has murder.

Before the reader thinks that my reaction is too extreme, it might be good to remember the reaction of unionism and the DUP to key events in Ireland and Northern Ireland over the last century.

In 1912 unionist leaders called on unionists across the nation to publicly show their disagreement with Home Rule by signing the Ulster Covenant.

In 1913 unionist leaders supported the formation of the UVF (and the Larne Gun Running).

Unionist MPs resigned their Westminster seats in protest over the 1985 Anglo-Irish Agreement.

The unionist parties then called on unionists to participate in mass rallies and in various forms of civil disobedience (not to mention the DUP’s infamous support of Third Force).

In 1998 the DUP refused to participate in talks with Sinn Fein (due to their association with the Provisional IRA) and disagreed with the release of prisoners as part of the Good Friday Agreement.

In other words the DUP made a stand against those who would murder innocent people.

Just this year the DUP threatened to pull out of the confidence and supply agreement with the Tories over the European Union withdrawal agreement, in particular the Northern Ireland backstop and the proposed checks on goods coming across the Irish Sea.

Yet Arlene Foster has now confirmed that the confidence and supply agreement will continue with the new prime minister.

Unionism has spent over 100 years protesting any threat to a political Union.

But when the government of that union legislates for the state sponsored murder of unborn children all the DUP does in protest is have it on record that they voted no.

No resignations, no threats to bring the government down and no calling citizens to protest on the streets.

A party should not place political institutions above human life.

Jonny Fitzsimons,

Newtownabbey