Editorial: A chaotic and ruthless Boris Johnson ends up isolated in Parliament, but he could yet return

Morning View

In any normal political era Boris Johnson's political career would be over. But this is not a normal political era in the western world. Leaders come and go with astonishing regularity. Australia has had six prime ministers in a decade. Some of them break every political rule in the book. Donald Trump is the favourite in the race to become the Republican Party nominee for next year's presidential election, yet the former president has been found liable for sexual assault, is facing 37 criminal charges relating to highly classified records and gave succour to an invasion of America's parliament, Capitol Hill, after peddling lies that he had won the 2020 US presidential election.

Yesterday it became clearer why Mr Johnson, who only months ago was prime minister, decided to resign as an MP. Not only did he quit on the verge of publication of the Partygate committee report finding that he lied to parliament, not only was he about to face suspension from the House of Commons, but he had minimal support within his own Tory parliamentary party. The committee report was endorsed yesterday by a huge majority of MPs. But Mr Johnson will draw succour from the fact that more Conservative MPs abstained than backed the findings. Only seven Tories actually opposed it.

