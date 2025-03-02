Editorial: A deservedly warm British reception for the brave Ukrainian leader, President Zelensky

Morning View

News Letter editorial on Monday March 2 2025:

The earliest editions of the News Letter, the oldest English language daily newspaper in the world, are to be preserved on digital.

​As we report on pages one to three this will preserve these historic papers, which is vital given that the first 15 years of the paper, from 1737 to the early 1750s, are mostly lost.

We wanted to be writing about that heritage plan in this editorial, and thanking the government for its support. Which we sincerely do.

But just as our first surviving edition from October 1738 reports on momentous events amid a war involving Russia, we must – in the spirit of our nearly 300 years – instead write about the news involving Russia now.

While Donald Trump apologists, including his fans in Northern Ireland, delude themselves that Mr Trump is a sure friend of the UK and unionists, we need to be clear that what he did in the White House, at the behest of JD Vance and that unstable (but brilliant) tycoon Elon Musk was disgraceful.

Not only is Mr Trump right to say that Europe should pay far more on defence, it is also fair to note that he single handedly has brought about pledges to invest more. But none of that can possibly justify humiliating the heroic President Zelensky of Ukraine, who has led his country’s brave defence against that Russian criminal and thug, Putin.

Britain, and indeed unionist leaders, have no option but to continue to try to forge a relationship with the vastly more powerful Mr Trump. It is right to press ahead with the invitation of a state visit.