Morning View

​The rise in UK interest rates has been paused for the first time in more than a year.

The Bank of England left the base rate at 5.25% yesterday, after 14 consecutive rises from 0.1%. They made the decision after inflation fell last month from 6.8% to 6.7%.

A whole generation – roughly those under age 50 – have never known the ravages of inflation, that caused such harm to the British economy in the 1970s. It is hardly surprising, perhaps, that the importance of taming inflation is a lesson that was beginning to be forgotten.

The story of how the UK got to where it is today economically is a long and complex one, including factors such as the financial crash of 2008, the covid pandemic and the Ukraine war. But there have been fiscal hawks warning for some time about the inflationary perils of printing money and ultra low rates.

If inflation keep falling and interest rates stabilise, and fall a bit, then that is very good news.

Some economists, including Dr Esmond Birnie here in Northern Ireland and Larry Summers in America, have said that wage spirals could sustain inflation. It is to be hoped, however, that price rises soon decline to a level where almost all wages rise roughly in line with inflation, as been the situation for most of the last 40 years.

