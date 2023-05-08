Editorial: ​A memorable coronation launch to the reign of King Charles III

Morning View

It was watched by 19 million people on TV in the United Kingdom, which would be a huge audience at any time since the advent of television a century ago. But it is an immense number in this digital age of fractured viewing habits and countless alternative distractions. And little wonder – what global event compares with a British coronation in terms of history, style, precision and curiosity?

But it was also a clever coronation. As a man as sensitive to public feeling as the newly crowned king knows, these are culturally turbulent times, with great political attention on matters such as privilege and inequality and excess. Therefore there was a great emphasis on diversity in the two-hour ceremony at Westminster Abbey, and this was achieved without gimmicks or any cheapening of an ancient and dignified and sombre occasion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern Ireland is an intrinsic part of the United Kingdom and formed an intrinsic part of the service, as our reports across this newspaper explain. Most notable perhaps was the seven girl choristers who had the honour of singing at a coronation in which the music was of a sublime standard. Warmest congratulations are due to Emily Wilson, Hannah Harvey, Evie Mills, Sarah Johnston, Maggie Gilmartin, Hannah Gheel and Nia Phelan.

Many observers will be concerned to have seen Sinn Fein’s presence on Saturday make up so much of the Northern Ireland headlines in local coverage. But the alternative scenario, of the republican party snubbing it, would have been a good one.