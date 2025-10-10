Editorial: A tentative move towards a deal to end the appalling war in Gaza

Morning View

News Letter editorial on Friday October 10 2025:

The ​FIFA president Gianni Infantino has called for US President Donald Trump to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize after the war in Gaza was paused.​

A deal was reached yesterday, after pressure on both Israel and Hamas from the United States, Arab countries and Turkey able to bring an end to a two-year conflict which began with the slaughter of Jews and later devastated the Gaza Strip.

Infantino used his opening remarks at this week’s European Football Clubs General Assembly in Rome to highlight the importance of the war ending and talked up the role of Trump, with whom he has developed a strong bond ahead of the USA being set to co-host next year’s World Cup.

“President Donald J. Trump definitely deserves the Nobel Peace Prize for his decisive actions,” Infantino said on Instagram.

This is somewhat premature, but it is true that the current US president uses highly unorthodox methods in international disputes, sometimes getting results.

The war, which is wholly the responsibility of the Islamic extremists of Hamas, has been a huge tragedy.

It is hard to believe that it is over but any steps towards such an ending is very much welcome. Hamas should form no part of any government anywhere in the world, yet it is hard to see how they will be stopped from ultimately regaining control of Gaza. After all, they ruthlessly murder their own Palestinian rivals for power.