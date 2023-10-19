Editorial: A willingness to blame Israel for hospital horror

Morning View

​​On Tuesday night reports shot around the world about the Gaza hospital blast.

The horrifying first version of the story was that Israel had fired a rocket at a hospital, killing hundreds of civilians. This telling of events was accepted with little qualification by, among others, the BBC. Its online newsflash the national broadcaster did attribute the claim to Palestinians. But it should have said that a blast of as yet unknown origin had happened and then given Palestinian and Israel claims equal prominence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Similar reports in multiple nations heavily implied this was an Israeli strike. Internal alarm bells should have been ringing with any reputable media outfit. First, the claims as the number of people killed. Second, the claims as to blame.

Last night, 24 hours after the tragedy, details of what happened were still being probed. But a few things were obvious as soon as the blast was known. A first is that Hamas are raping mass murderers committed to annihilating Jews in the region –something days ago they tried to put into practice. They are also fanatical propagandists and liars. A fool would believe them.

The second is that the Israelis, while ruthless in their security measures, do not seek civilian targets.

The third is that the Israelis have among the most precise missiles on Earth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad