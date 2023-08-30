Morning View

Northern Ireland motorcycling star Michael Dunlop’s emphatic victory in the feature race at the 100th Manx Grand Prix on Bank Holiday Monday was his final salvo of a decimated road racing season.

Dunlop, the last bastion of the revered Ulster sporting dynasty made famous by his legendary uncle Joey and father Robert, put the seal on a memorable year with his latest Isle of Man success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four wins at the TT races in June elevated Dunlop to second on the all-time winners’ list with 25 victories – one behind Joey’s record of 26 – as history beckons for the Ballymoney racer in 2024.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It would be the crowning glory for a man who spent years honing his skills on narrow country lanes at Irish road racing meetings such as the Cookstown 100, Tandragee and Armoy.

Yet sadly, those very events where Dunlop, his late father Robert and brother William, and five-time world champion Joey served their racing apprenticeships with such distinction are in danger of being lost forever.

Amid soaring public liability insurance costs, Tandragee, the Mid Antrim 150 and Ulster Grand Prix did not take place this year, while all six road races in the Republic of Ireland were cancelled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

July’s Armoy meeting was only the third but final Irish road race held in 2023, while the international North West 200 – Ulster motorcycling’s jewel in the crown – narrowly went ahead following a substantial donation from a Co Tyrone businessman.

Part of the sporting fabric in Northern Ireland, Irish road racing’s very existence is now in the balance.