Editorial: American democracy needs a good US election after the attempt to kill ex president Donald Trump

News Letter editorial on Monday July 15 2024:

​When Margaret Thatcher narrowly escaped being murdered by the IRA in 1984, she emerged from the bomb scene defiant.

​It was the middle of the night and the then prime minister, who was in Brighton for the Conservative Party conference, walked out of the semi destroyed Grand Hotel to talk to the media. She told the BBC’s political editor, John Cole, the Ulsterman: “The conference will go on.”

Then she said, for emphasis: “The conference will go on.”

Neil Kinnock, the then Labour Party leader, sent a message of condolence. He said that he was pleased to hear that the conference was continuing, as a symbol of the triumph of democracy over terrorism.

The same is true of Saturday’s shocking assassination attempt on the former US president, Donald Trump. He too survived by a whisker, literally so, given that a bullet aimed at his head actually scraped past his ear.

On the one hand it is extraordinary that a gunman was able to do that. On the other hand, providing perfect security when American presidential candidates go from venue to venue, with huge crowds, is an exceptionally complex security challenge, with complete safety almost impossible.

President Biden called Mr Trump to offer his best wishes, a tricky but essential discussion given that they loathe each other.

The US security forces killed the gunman, as they needed to.

The best thing that could happen now is an honest election. President Trump, whose behaviour at times has been appalling, has been a barrier to a civil contest.