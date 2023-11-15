It is one matter whether or not she did have an agreement with Mr Sunak to support him, whether he breached it and what penalty should prevail for her refusing to incorporate changes requested by Downing Street to her article in The Times about the policing of pro Palestinian marches. Lord Howard, the former Tory leader, has already accused Ms Braverman of insubordination for not doing so. It is another matter whether Ms Braverman is right on the issues in which she criticises the prime minister. She is certainly right to be outraged at immigration and the risk of Strasbourg thwarting UK plans to control it. And while Mr Sunak’s response to the Hamas mass murder of Jews was flawless, of unwavering support for Israel, Ms Braverman is further right to be outraged at the hopeless police response to weekly displays of Islamic hate in UK cities..