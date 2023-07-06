Morning View

The marching season is set to reach its zenith in NI next week with the annual Twelfth of July celebrations.​

Loyal order parades are overwhelmingly a cause for joy, encompassing religious observance, music and pageantry. They are a visible reminder of the religious and civil liberties for all which King William III helped secure at the Battle of the Boyne. And many parades also honour NI's war dead and those who paid the ultimate sacrifice to defend this country from the tyranny of murderous terrorists during the Troubles.

Throughout the summer months, loyal order parades are peaceful, family affairs, bringing young and old together for a dignified walk to and from a religious service. Such scenes are standard practice for virtually all of the many, many hundreds of parades that take place each year. And unlike its detractors would like to depict, the Orange Order is not impervious to change, as shown by news that the Twelfth parade route in Belfast is being reviewed.

There are, however, a very small handful of parades that have been deemed controversial due to the opposition of republican groupings, often describing themselves as "concerned residents". Of course, the most well-known of these parades is Drumcree. This Sunday is the 25th anniversary of the 1998 determination which prevented Portadown District LOL No 1 from returning home to Carleton Street Orange Hall via the Garvaghy Road. A larger than normal Orange protest is expected at Drumcree this Sunday, and it is imperative that the event is peaceful.