Morning View

​Northern Ireland was in shock yesterday after news of the arrest and charge of Sir Jeffrey Donaldson.

​The legal process will know take its course and the DUP leader will appear in court next month. He is innocent until proven otherwise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The deputy, and now interim, leader of the DUP Gavin Robinson MP made clear his party’s support for the rule of law and the legal process. What a contrast to the reaction of republicans on the rare occasions that Sinn Fein politicians have been so much as questioned.

The arrest will raise immediate questions about the stability of Stormont, but that is not necessarily its main political impact: Sir Jeffrey, like Mr Robinson, is not part of the Stormont legislature so his departure will not affect it.

However, there is immediate uncertainty as to the Lagan Valley seat for Westminster, which will be filled by a new MP either in a by-election or in the coming general election, and that will have implications for the ministries in the assembly – where there is hardly a large pool of obvious candidates for top posts if someone such as Emma Little-Pengelly is chosen for that constituency.

There is also now likely to be greater unease about the agreement to restore devolution, which was in any event the subject of growing concern, amid evidence of the barrier such as the EU metal dental fillings ban or the hotel room bottle shampoo ban. They have been reminders that the border is not just about checks but about the EU laws and rules that prevail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad