Editorial: An important new hint from London that the UK might abandon neutrality on Northern Ireland

Morning View

The prime minister is in Northern Ireland to give his blessing to Stormont’s return.

The News Letter has reported on 57 prime minister and 11 monarchs since we first began publishing in 1737, when Robert Walpole was in Downing Street, and this Rishi Sunak visit is one of the more notable ones. The assembly is back after a two-year suspension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For all the joyous scenes at the assembly on Saturday, there is still an Irish Sea border. There is a first minister who not merely justifies past IRA terror, but lauds it – and when unionists point this out, which mostly out of politeness they don’t, it is they who are typically criticised, rather than Ms O’Neill.

There are also serious questions to be asked about the DUP enabling Sinn Fein to have the first minister positions, the finance ministry, the economy department and infrastructure too. All of these things we will look at this week with a critical eye, even if barely anyone else is doing so. But there is one sound reason to be upbeat this morning. A document by an influential Westminster think-tank (click here to read it) calls on London to expand its naval and air presence in NI and to rediscover its “strategic” interest in the province.

You might wonder why this is so prominent on our front page at this moment of Stormont’s return. The reason is it is a highly significant illustration of what might be changing perspectives in the Tory government. Ireland has been relentlessly pro nationalist, weak UK has often been neutral on the Union. This seems to be changing.