Editorial: An unusual inauguration of a highly unusual American president

Morning View

News Letter editorial on Tuesday January 21 2025:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​In his inaugural address, President Donald J Trump said: “For American citizens, January 20 2025 is Liberation Day.”

This comment, 18 months ahead of the 250th anniversary of Independence Day, was met with cheers. Such conduct from the audience at an inauguration is unusual, as was the outbreaks of chants of ‘U SA … U SA’ from his supporters. And this was not from the huge crowd that is normally gathered outside the ceremony, in the vast expanse of park to the west of Capitol Hill in Washington DC. This was from his elected representatives or invited guests. But then everything about the 45th, and now 47th, president of the United States of America is unusual.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He stated yesterday that his life had been “saved by God [from assassination] to make America great again”. His chosen minister, Franklin Graham (son of the late Billy), began his prayers by appearing to endorse Mr Trump’s presentation of himself as victim, saying: “There are times I am sure you thought it was pretty dark but look what God has done”.

​And if that was not explicit enough, President Trump in his own address said the “the vicious, violent and unfair weaponisation of the justice department and our government will end”.

Only moments earlier he had seemed magnanimous, naming his predecessors, all living ex presidents, who were in attendance. And they all were far too well behaved to boycott the ceremony as he disgracefully did in 2021.

These were unfortunate partisan moments at such an event. President Trump won’t care though. His enemies helped put him in office by losing control of US borders and other appalling failures. The president might well be wiser than he was in his first term. He is prepared to tackle huge problems that others will not.