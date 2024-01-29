Editorial: Another SDLP American snub that will above all harm the party itself

Morning View

​When Donald Trump was elected in 2016, the SDLP leader Colum Eastwood vowed to boycott any meetings with the incoming US president.

Mr Eastwood was justified in taking serious objection to Mr Trump, whose behaviour and commentary during that American election campaign, in which he defeated his opponent for the top job Hillary Clinton, was often deplorable.

Of course it was easy to make such a gesture. After all, Mr Trump was oblivious to being snubbed by much more influential politicians, such as the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, who presides over one of the greatest cities on earth.

He would hardly be bothered by being blanked​ by one of the leaders of five of the main political parties in a region the size of Northern Ireland. So the boycott was not exactly politically wise, particularly when NI is fortunate to have the occasional attention of US presidents, something much larger countries cannot say.

Now Mr Eastwood is saying that he cannot in good conscience attend St Patrick’s celebratory events at the White House while the civilian population in Gaza “lives in constant fear of eradication”. He accused Joe Biden’s administration of an “atrocious” response to the conflict.

This too is a gesture of dubious political value. Boycotting the White House is likely to harm the SDLP more than anyone else.

Yet it is a worrying reflection of the depth of Irish animosity towards Israel. Leaders of the Republic had to make clear that they would not join such a snub on March 17.