Morning View

Is there an investigation? Do they care? Do they intend to keep splashing cash on this event at a time of financial crisis, including NHS waiting lists?

The Arts Council NI has stonewalled our inquiries into the substantial £116,000 it contributes to Feile an Phobail’s “annual running costs". The National Lottery, which funds the Arts Council, has not yet replied to our queries as to whether it will continue such funding. Given that the Arts Council do not deem fit to respond to our questions, then perhaps artistic endeavours that are rejected such funding might want ask their own questions of this body’s priorities.

Tourism NI won't say how much money it gave to the festival but say it will be "reviewing the events that took place at Sunday night”. But it promised to investigate last year.

Belfast City Council, who hand over a colossal £224,000, say engagement will take place but not when.

What a display of arrogance, and contempt for IRA victims, such as the always dignified Rev Clements, on this page. Consider also the dignity of the Niedermayers, whose horrendous experience at the hands of IRA terror we also report.