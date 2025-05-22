Editorial: Balancing needs of the elderly and all of society

Morning View

News Letter editorial on Thursday May 22 2025

​The government has done a u-turn on winter fuel payments to the elderly.

​The change of course has been widely welcomed, including by Stormont leaders.

One of the most important hallmarks of a civilised society is how it treats its elderly. This newspaper has long advocated proper support and financial assistance for the elderly, including an overhaul of the appalling care system lottery in which some people never need much help and others are bankrupted.

We have advocated for decisions on interest rates not only to take account of businesses and individuals who have borrowed heavily, perhaps even beyond their means, but also those older folk who have worked hard, often on modest incomes, yet managed to put away a small nest egg. Such people form the backbone of our society.

At the same time, while the government’s handling of winter fuel payments has been bungled, there is a tricky issue that politicians do need to assess: the fact that there is a major inter-generational divide between the older age groups, many of whom are affluent and are well established on the property ladder and have a comfortable income, and younger age groups who have poor job security, who struggle to get on the housing ladder and who face pitiable pensions unless they work until age 70 and beyond. It is troubling that political leaders seem unable even to discuss this without being accused of attacking the elderly.

Read the pages of this newspaper today, or any other, and see the immense demands on public money. Policing is undermanned, GPs are understaffed, and schools are crying out for resources. Defence is a massive challenge in this perilous global time, and will require much greater investment.