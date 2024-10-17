Editorial: Belarus sports ban would only punish Northern Ireland in their Nations League quest

Morning View

News Letter editorial on Friday October 18 2024:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Northern Ireland football supporters were in celebratory mood this week, when Michael O’Neill’s talented young side trounced Bulgaria 5-0.​

Our international team is now top of its Nations League group, with two important matches looming in November. The players have a realistic chance of winning promotion, or even qualifying for the next World Cup via a play-off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unfortunately, it is not yet clear that the next fixture, against Belarus, will be played at Windsor Park. Sanctions are in place against that country, due to its role in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the government is opposed to Belarusian sportspeople representing their state on UK soil.

Previously, exceptions were made for tennis players at Wimbledon. They received visas, but competed, strictly speaking, as neutrals.

It is understandable that Britain wants to send a strong message to Belarus, which allowed Russian troops to invade Ukraine from its territory. The critical moment, though, was when UEFA permitted the country to compete in its competitions.

Now, if the government insists that the match cannot take place in Belfast, the Irish FA will be obliged to play at a neutral venue or forfeit the points. That situation would do nothing to help the Ukrainians and it would only punish Northern Ireland rather than Belarus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In fact, perversely, it would benefit the Belarusians, enabling them to avoid facing the intimidating Green and White Army in its full force, as well as disappointing thousands of home fans who have already bought tickets.