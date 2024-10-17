Editorial: Belarus sports ban would only punish Northern Ireland in their Nations League quest
Northern Ireland football supporters were in celebratory mood this week, when Michael O’Neill’s talented young side trounced Bulgaria 5-0.
Our international team is now top of its Nations League group, with two important matches looming in November. The players have a realistic chance of winning promotion, or even qualifying for the next World Cup via a play-off.
Unfortunately, it is not yet clear that the next fixture, against Belarus, will be played at Windsor Park. Sanctions are in place against that country, due to its role in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the government is opposed to Belarusian sportspeople representing their state on UK soil.
Previously, exceptions were made for tennis players at Wimbledon. They received visas, but competed, strictly speaking, as neutrals.
It is understandable that Britain wants to send a strong message to Belarus, which allowed Russian troops to invade Ukraine from its territory. The critical moment, though, was when UEFA permitted the country to compete in its competitions.
Now, if the government insists that the match cannot take place in Belfast, the Irish FA will be obliged to play at a neutral venue or forfeit the points. That situation would do nothing to help the Ukrainians and it would only punish Northern Ireland rather than Belarus.
In fact, perversely, it would benefit the Belarusians, enabling them to avoid facing the intimidating Green and White Army in its full force, as well as disappointing thousands of home fans who have already bought tickets.
The government, UEFA and the IFA are continuing to discuss a potential solution to this problem. It is to be hoped that common sense prevails and the match goes ahead at Windsor Park.