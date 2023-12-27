Editorial: Cabinet papers are a reminder that for all his flaws, Tony Blair did help unionists at critical points

Mr Clinton reportedly agreed to Mr Adams’ request to put pressure on the UK to show demilitarisation. The report of a phone call between Mr Clinton and Mr Blair confirms that he did so. None of this is particularly surprising or new but it is a reminder of how Mr Clinton and Mr Blair ushered in a new era in which both the Labour Party in the UK and the Democratic Party in the US accepted the flaws in the old left-wing goal of a united Ireland. Both marginalised the more militantly Irish republican sympathisers in their parties, and opened real dialogue with unionists, but both also struck up warm relations with Sinn Fein. Mr Clinton has remained a close friend of SF, demonstrated in his gentle touching of the coffin of Martin McGuinness, a man who – if he had been a terrorist on American soil – would have been killed, let alone shown such respect. Mr Clinton’s instincts were also apparent in his sly anti-unionist speech in Queen’s University earlier this year.