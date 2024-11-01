Morning View

​​News Letter editorial on Friday November 1 2024:

In Wednesday’s budget, the government announced increases in public spending which will bring extra money to Northern Ireland.

While our political parties grumbled, predictably, that this did not address historical “underfunding”, they largely welcomed an injection of £1.5 billion.

The Treasury’s comparative generosity came with strings attached, some of which are beginning to emerge. Secretary of state Hilary Benn said yesterday that it would be up to Stormont to fund a new GAA stadium at Casement Park, if that is what ministers want to do. That is a reasonable position, given how building costs soared to some £400 million, when it was tied to staging the Euro 2028 football tournament.

It was always difficult to justify the GAA receiving far more than other sports, never mind putting funds into a stadium rather than spending them on other priorities like health, education or policing.

Now, the executive is tasked with taking responsibility for the project, which will mean justifying any investment it makes in Casement Park.

The stadium is not expected to be finished in time for 2028 and the GAA should have more modest needs than an international football tournament.

The Casement project was originally included in the package that refurbished Windsor Park and Ravenhill in Belfast. If the executive is to fund a new plan, it should be on that scale and reflect the GAA’s fair share of those monies.