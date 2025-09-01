Editorial: ​Education minister Paul Givan right to bring Northern Ireland in line on school strikes

Morning View

News Letter editorial on Tuesday September 2 2025:

Stormont’s education minister is right to attempt to bring Northern Ireland in line with the rest of the UK by legislating to stop the disruption of the school inspection regime through industrial action.

​Paul Givan is seeking cross-party support for his proposals, making the reasonable and common sense argument that disrupting checks is undermining attempts by authorities to ensure schools are up to scratch.

This includes on the issue of child safeguarding, where inspectors can only really know whether schools are doing what they are supposed to be doing if they have unhindered access.

This has been presented by trade unions as an attempt to criminalise teachers for taking industrial action.

That line of attack has been repeated by Mr Givan’s political opponents, including the Alliance chair of the education committee – who has pointed to the “workload crisis” facing teachers.

However, Mr Givan says he is merely attempting to bring Northern Ireland in line with what’s happening in schools in Great Britain where it is a legal offence to obstruct inspections.

Disruption of school inspections has been going on for far too long, almost a decade. While it impacts on much more than on the inspection regime, the minister’s proposals have put his rivals on the spot.

All of Stormont’s main political parties are notoriously shy of taking on trade unions, but this issue is too important to buckle on and Mr Givan is right to challenge the other parties to back him.

Industrial action is no justification for school inspections being disrupted – and it should be banned.