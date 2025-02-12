Editorial: Even before assisted suicide has become law, it is a slippery slope to even worse scenarios

Morning View

News Letter editorial on Wednesday February 12 2025:

When the assisted suicide plan was brought before Parliament, critics including this newspaper feared that – if enacted – it would become a slippery slope.​

We feared that assisted suicide (misleadingly called assisted dying to make it sound less threatening) would quickly become what it has become in the Netherlands and Canada – something that rapidly expanded beyond a measure to bring forward slightly the deaths of people in great pain.

Now it seems that the proposal is already being liberalised before it has even become law.

Kim Leadbeater, the Labour MP behind the legislation, is said to be bringing forward amendments for a system, meaning psychiatrists and social workers would be involved in approving assisted dying applications and High Court approval would not be needed.

As the DUP MP Carla Lockhart has said, the need for a High Court judge was trumpeted “as a key safeguard by supporters of the bill” as it was debated in Westminster.

And Professor Kathleen Stock, who has raised concerns about the bill, is more than justified in saying that social workers and psychiatrists “largely capitulated to ideological goal of transitioning children” with regard to gender.

Canada moved quickly from authorising deaths for people whose death was “reasonably foreseeable” to those who may not have a terminal diagnosis, but want to end their life because of a chronic condition. The Netherlands expanded its law to include children.

In both jurisdictions there is the horrifying prospect of young people who are depressed being helped to kill themselves.