Editorial: Football is reaching out with support on mental health issues

News Letter editorial on Saturday January 18 2025:

Michael Newberry’s sudden death on his 27th birthday sent shockwaves across the world of football in Northern Ireland.

Born in England but celebrated by many within Northern Ireland for his achievements on the football field, Michael enjoyed a prominent profile at the highest level of our domestic league as a player with clubs Linfield and Cliftonville.

Representatives from both clubs travelled over to England on Thursday for his funeral when mourners heard the message from Cliftonville chaplain David Burke, a pastor of North Belfast Christian Fellowship, how there’s “a lie that says your life doesn’t matter, or you’re not important, or you’re not valuable”.

With Michael’s tragic passing bringing into the national spotlight under the most heart-breaking of circumstances the loss of another young life, it has been encouraging to see steps taken from within the world of football to offer help.

Significant strides have been taken across society on the issue of mental heath awareness by increasing those avenues towards help for anyone struggling.

The Irish Football Association’s own Ahead of the Game programme offers specific support within a world of so many unique pressures.

First rolled out as far back as May 2018 and relaunched last October, statistics show 61 clubs took part in workshops last season – with 689 attendees including 181 females. Most encouraging may be the fact that 689 figure is a marked increase on the 400 attendees from the previous season and more than double that from 2021/22.

The programme relaunch has included a module aimed at young people aged 11-18.