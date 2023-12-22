Morning View

​For more than a decade, this newspaper has been pretty much alone in highlighting almost daily the scandal of legacy of terrorism.

There is not much need to recap on the essence of that scandal, because we have done it so often before but the whole apparatus of the UK criminal justice system has been turned against the security forces who prevented civil war, while IRA murderers – in particular their blood-soaked leaders – have enjoyed de facto amnesty on both sides of the border.

While some foolish and naive politicians in the UK government and within unionism have thought this will simply go away, or that it is not a major political problem, the scandal has worsened and worsened. Vast sums of money continue to be spent on utterly lop-sided inquiries into the past and utterly lop-sided criminal investigations. Prosecutions have been grossly lop-sided against the security forces.

It is a scandal that reached its peak this week when Ireland, which was allowed by the UK and unionists in the Stormont house deal to escape scrutiny for its long harbouring of terrorists, took a legal action against the UK.

We warned repeatedly about unionists allowing apologists for terrorism to say that “all the parties” were opposed the Legacy Act, which Ireland is citing in its shameful, hypocritical legal action.