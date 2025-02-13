Editorial: Fresh security worries for the UK and Europe over Ukraine

Morning View

News Letter editorial on Thursday February 13 2025:

Last evening reports were emerging about what sounded like an alarming phone call between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.​

President Trump said that during a phone call with his Russian counterpart they had agreed to begin “negotiations” on ending the Ukraine war. He said: “We each talked about the strengths of our respective nations, and the great benefit that we will someday have in working together.”

This is troubling because it suggests a friendliness that Mr Trump has shown before when referring to some of the west’s most deadly enemies, including China and North Korea. France is right therefore to say that Europe will offer security guarantees for Ukraine if Nato membership isn't provided to Kiev.

Yet this is hardly a comfortable position for the UK. Being a founding member of Nato, alongside such trusted allies as Norway and Canada and the US, is at the heart of British foreign policy. And the UK has rightly been wary about a common European foreign policy. But what do we do if Nato is superseded by a new entity due to American isolationism?

On the other hand, Mr Trump is entirely right to demand that European countries spend more on defence. The UK has been one of the bigger spenders, but he wants more even from Britain. And things are so perilous now that more is needed, regardless of what Mr Trump says.

But there was no political appetite even among the Tories for the sort of cuts in welfare that would be needed if such a defence increase was feasible. Labour is even less likely to prioritise defence.

