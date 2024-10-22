Editorial: Gaps in the road racing calendar make it challenging for the next generation of road racers

Morning View

News Letter editorial on Wednesday October 23 2024:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland motorcycle racer Michael Dunlop will be honoured with a special homecoming in Ballymoney on Saturday in the latest celebration of his record-breaking success at the Isle of Man TT.​

The 34-year-old won four races at the event in June, equalling his famous uncle Joey’s tally of 26 victories – which had stood since 2000 – before going on to establish a new benchmark of 29 wins around the 37.73-mile Snaefell Mountain Course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was an incredible achievement that assured his place in the history books, coming after many years of dedication and grave sacrifice, with Dunlop losing his father, Robert, and brother, William, through road racing accidents, reaching the milestone 24 years on from Joey’s tragic death in a racing accident in Estonia.

It is also testament to the skills he learned as he honed his craft at the many Irish road races in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland that packed out the racing calendar in years gone by, but sadly those days are increasingly becoming a distant memory, with no signs of a meaningful revival.

Only three road races were run in Northern Ireland this year, beginning with the Cookstown 100 in April followed by May’s North West 200 and then Armoy in July.

Two years ago, nine Irish road races were held across Northern Ireland and the Republic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sadly, while there is optimism the Tandragee 100 in Co Armagh could return in 2025 for the first time in three years, it seems the likelihood of any road racing in the south next year remains a long shot, with prohibitive insurance costs beyond the reach of the organising clubs and the governing body.