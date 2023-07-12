Editorial: GB News has stepped in today where BBC NI has failed to provide Twelfth coverage

Morning View

​​The warmest congratulations and thanks are due to GB News, which today will provide comprehensive live coverage of the Twelfth.

Where BBC Northern Ireland, the national broadcaster, funded by a compulsory tax, has failed yet again – abjectly – downplaying what is by far one of the biggest annual events in Northern Ireland, an independent broadcaster has stepped in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year BBC NI ditched live coverage of the Twelfth, which in any event was already paltry.

Something so important and colourful to hundreds of thousands of people across NI was ditched, months after it essentially ignored the wonderful Northern Ireland centenary parade, which - like the Twelfth - should have had live coverage of a couple of hours and then a highlights programme at night. But then that decision was helped by the context of a Northern Ireland Office which acquiesced in NI essentially being denied a centenary celebration, the most significant event of which was a church service in which the words Northern Ireland were barely even uttered (and for which BBC NI's main evening news angle was the Roman Catholic archbishop speaking of the pain he felt from partition).

Think of the extent and cost of regular BBC NI coverage of a Gaelic language that is little spoken, or the massive coverage it gives to GAA sport. The BBC NI website now has a Republic of Ireland section. This column has queried some of the site’s news priorities which might sound harsh but it does need scrutiny given that the website that is now the main source of news for much of NI, being free, when papers struggle. Gaelic coverage of course is needed but BBC NI could not even balance it with live Twelfth coverage once a year.