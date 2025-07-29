Editorial: Good to see the king recognise nuclear industry
King Charles has marked 70 years of the nuclear industry in Scotland, as we report on page 10.
The visit to Caithness in the north of the country marked both the 70th anniversary of the Dounreay nuclear site and 50 years since the formation of the Pacific Nuclear Transport Limited company, which has been involved in transportation of nuclear materials between Europe and Japan.
Jonathan Power-Higgins, director of nuclear and assurance for Nuclear Transport Solutions, said: “It is mammoth to have His Royal Highness coming here and that’s a testament to the industry’s importance.”
And so it is. The nuclear industry is needlessly controversial among environmentalists, of which the monarch considers himself one. The king has, however, been muted in his views on nuclear. While it is good that he is not a critic, it is a pity that he has not been able to embrace a form of power that is central to the battle against man-made emissions. Nuclear does not emit carbon dioxide, unlike power plants that burn fossil fuels such as coal. Nuclear should be seen as a renewable power, or – if not that – adjacent to renewables in terms of clean power.
Nuclear does produces very dangerous waste that remains radioactive – some of it for many thousands of years. This is the great drawback of nuclear, even though the amount of such waste produced is quite small. But there is no nuclear power on this island. On both sides of the border there is a politically typical have-cake-and-eat-it attitude to nuclear – we want the benefits of it, but not the actual reality of plants here. And while Scotland and England, just across the water, have had a nuclear industry, there is an almost superstitious opposition to it here, including utterly exaggerated stories about the alleged threat from places like Sellafield, both in radioactive waste in the Irish Sea and the fallout of a nuclear accident.
